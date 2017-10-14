Uplift Arkansas event held in Paragould

Two Democratic groups hosted an event in a Paragould park on Saturday.

The Greene County Democratic Central Committee and Arkansas State University's Young Democrat Chapter hosted Uplift Arkansas.

The public event was held in Reynolds Park and included Democratic Party speakers, live music, and food.

Those who organized the event said the goal was not fundraising, but to allow like-minded people to mingle.

"I think it's a really important way to get people out," said President of the Young Democrats of Arkansas Blake Ross. "They get to come out they get to look at some local vendors, have some food and hang out with like-minded people that talk about a positive message."

Ross said the group was not looking to raise any money during the event.

"We were more looking towards making it about camaraderie and community," he said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android