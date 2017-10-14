Arkansas Rice Festival provides family fun

The 41st Annual Arkansas Rice Festival was held in Weiner on Saturday.

The event brings visitors from all over the state each year.

It includes a rice cook-off, rice tastings and plenty of other food and vendors.

Those who attend the event said it's something they look forward to each year.

One man said three generations of his family participate in the festival each year.

"This is our ninth year at the rice festival," said David Bentley owner of Hawg Wagon BBQ. "We've had a good time out here, the people that put it on do an excellent job."

Bentley said over the years he has seen the festival grow.

"Seems like it gets bigger and bigger every year as we come, but it's almost like family," he said. "We got here this morning and some people out at city hall came over and gave us a big hug."

The annual event is held each year on the second weekend in October.

