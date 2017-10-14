Bike show benefits wounded veterans

Antique bikes lined the perimeter of the Harley Davidson shop in Jonesboro Saturday.

It was for a good cause as the store hosted a Freedom Fest and antique bike show.

Several hundreds of people stopped by to view about 20 antique motorcycles.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Harley Davidson Motor Company is a big sponsor of Wounded Warrior," General Manager Cara Roach said. "We want to give back to our community. We want to give back to our veterans."

Cara Roach said they hoped to raise $1,000 dollars Saturday.

