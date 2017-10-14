Bank holds movie event for child battling cancer

Brookland Bearcats and the community spent their night watching a movie in the park.

The event was a fundraiser to support Slade Smith, a 7th grader battling Leukemia.

Southern Bank sponsored the movie night and provided the equipment.

Many of Slade's classmates, teachers, friends, and supporters showed up to watch the film in Super Slade t-shirts.

At Slade's request, the crowd watched Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

Slade couldn’t be at the movie night, but he was watching the same movie in his room at St. Jude’s.

“It's something special that his family down there can do,” Bobby Gross, a Brookland basketball coach, said. “We are just happy that we can put this on, and hopefully he knows that there are so many people here in Brookland who are supporting him.”

School staff collected donations as guests made their way into the softball complex and opened the concession stand.

All the proceeds go to the Slade Smith Family account set up at Southern Bank, 2775 East Nettleton, in Jonesboro.

If you want to donate to the Smith family, you can drop a donation off at Southern Bank.

