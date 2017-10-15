Early morning quake near Manila rattles Region 8

The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Manila early Sunday morning at 5:16 a.m. CDT.

According to the USGS website, the quake's epicenter was 6 km SE of Manila and occurred at a depth of 16.7 km. At this hour over 400 people have reported feeling the tremor via the USGS citizen response system.

