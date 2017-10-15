Pemiscot Co. sheriff makes changes in wake of inmates escape

Almost 2 weeks ago, two inmates did something that's never happened before - they broke out of the Pemiscot County Jail.

"I've been sheriff 20 years, never had an escape," Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said. "And it was a total shock to me."

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer had roughly 20 days to come up with the plan they used to escape October 15.

A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information regarding the escape.

First, they found a makeshift tool mounted on their cell wall, as Greenwell explains how they escaped.

Carter was awaiting a court appearance on two counts of 1st-degree murder. He is accused of intentionally running over and killing two people.

Latamondeer was being held on in the Pemiscot County Jail pending a court appearance for several charges including first-degree domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and theft.

The sheriff says both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Greenwell said on Wednesday they are searching north on the levee system. He said there will be an active search until it's determined they left the area.

On Tuesday, October 18, Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said teams have searched from the north and south along the levee. Officers are checking farmland, hunting fields and have asked landowners for any video footage they might have.

Latamondeer was in jail on several charges including resisting arrest and theft.

The Highway Patrol says the following charges are pending against Latamondeer: theft/stealing, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle on highway without operators or chauffeur's license, and non-support

He was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16 after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault. In September 2016, Latamondeer was arrested for brutally beating up a 25-year-old woman. Latamondeer escaped from jail the morning before his scheduled court appearance.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, the inmates went through the ceiling in a shower stall around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. They made their way to and through an outside closet.

The men were able to bust the closet lock, get out and scaled a fence.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, they were seen on surveillance video walking in front of the Caruthersville City Hall.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter was at the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to help in the search.

Authorities searched by air, ground, foot, boat, and on a 4-wheeler. Parrott said crews also searched 20 barges on Monday.

Sgt. Parrott said people living in the area need to make sure outbuildings and vehicles are locked. They should not approach the suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous.

The Highway Patrol, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Caruthersville Police Department, the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Missouri Conservation Department and the Kennett Police Department are all involved in the search.

Sgt. Parrott said the two men have warrants now for their escape. If anyone is found to be assisting the two men, they will be prosecuted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Michael Coleman with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573)-333-4101 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 840-9500.

On Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it was offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two escapees.

