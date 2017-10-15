Reward offered for two jail escapees

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the escape of two inmates from the Pemiscot County Jail.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from the jail Sunday morning.

Carter was awaiting a court appearance on two counts of 1st-degree murder. He is accused of intentionally running over and killing two people.

Latamondeer was being held on in the Pemiscot County Jail pending a court appearance for several charges including first-degree domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and theft.

The sheriff says both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

No details were released on how the two men escaped.

On Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it was offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two escapees.

Any agency with information on the whereabouts of Carter or Latamondeer or encounters either subject, please contact Captain Michael Coleman with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101 ext 0, or the MSHP at 573-840-9500, or call your local 911.

