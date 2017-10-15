Two escape from Region 8 jail, one charged with murder, the other resisting arrest

Two inmates escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail Sunday morning.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, inmates William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from jail Sunday morning.

Carter was being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending a court appearance for the charge of 1st-degree murder.

Latamondeer was being held on in the Pemiscot County Jail pending a court appearance for several charges including resisting arrest and theft.

The sheriff says both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

No details were released on how the two men.

Any agency with information on the whereabouts of Carter or Latamondeer or encounters either subject, please contact Captain Michael Coleman with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101 ext 0, or call your local 911.

