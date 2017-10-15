Stop the Bleeding foundation holds memorial training

The Stop the Bleeding Foundation held a memorial training in Newport on Sunday.

The training was held in honor of Newport Police Officer Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford who was killed in the line of duty.

All Jackson County law enforcement officers and firefighters were invited to the free training.

The training was provided by a donation from the Thin Blue Line USA Foundation.

"After Lieutenant Weatherford's death they raised money for his family," said President of the Stop the Bleeding Foundation Spencer Guinn. "His widow suggest that they donate the approximately $7,000 to our foundation."

The donation helped purchase first aid kits for everyone who attended the training as well as two bleeding control kits.

The two bleeding control kits will be placed at ASU-Newport and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

Those who participated in the training were shown several different scenarios that could happen to those in law enforcement.

"We're trying to put them in realistic scenarios that they may face everyday," he said. "So, for instance there's going to be a routine traffic stop that goes bad, there's going to be a shooting in an office complex."

Guinn said the foundation has trained over 2,000 people state wide on how to respond to victims and threatening situations.

"There's going to be a gap in time between someone having a potential life threatening injury and when professional first responders such as paramedics can show up," he said. "What we're trying to do is teach police, firefighters, EMS and even civilians how to bridge that time gap."

