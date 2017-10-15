Jonesboro police investigate two weekend shootings

Jonesboro police are investigating two shootings that happened over the weekend.

According to Cpl. David McDaniel, a person walking in the 2300-block of Clark Street Saturday shot into a woman’s home multiple times.

The woman was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

McDaniel said they have no suspects at this time.

The second shooting happened early Sunday morning near the intersection of Mulberry and Warren.

Police responded to the area for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying in a backyard with a gunshot to his arm.

The injury is not life threatening.

McDaniel said police do not know what led to the shooting yet.

The man did not live at the house where he was found. Police did find his car parked a few blocks away.

There is also no suspect yet in that incident.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android