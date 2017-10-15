A-State Volleyball defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in four

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State volleyball team avenged an earlier loss to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22) victory Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

The Red Wolves (13-9, 6-3 SBC) were led by 18 kills from Carlisa May, while Drew Jones earned her team-best 11th double-double with 17 kills and 15 digs. A-State out hit the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-8, 7-1 SBC) .146 to .082 and had five service aces to two from Louisiana. Ellie Watkins handed out 48 assists to pace the offense. Tatum Ticknor led A-State defensively with 26 digs, while Timber Terrell recorded four blocks.

“We really wanted this one,” A-State head volleyball coach David Rehr said. “We worked extremely hard for this one and our play showed it. They have a good team and definitely made us earn it, but we played hard and our amount of preparation showed in this match. I’m proud of the team for the effort today and hopefully we can ride this momentum into next weekend.”

A-State raced out to a 10-6 lead in set one on a kill by Jessica Uke and extended the advantage to 21-11 on a kill by May. The Red Wolves were able to carry the 10-point lead to the final with the set going to the home team by a score of 25-15 after a service error by the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Arkansas State jumped out to an early 10-8 edge on a kill by Kenzie Fields, but Louisiana was able to fight back and take a 16-15 edge after an attack error by the Red Wolves. However, A-State went on a 3-0 run, capped by another kill from Fields, to move in front 18-16. The Red Wolves wouldn’t relinquish the advantage again as a kill by Terrell gave the Red Wolves a 25-21 set two win.

The Ragin’ Cajuns opened set three with a 5-0 run and were ahead 18-9 later in the frame before A-State battled back to within four on several occasions with the last being at 24-20. A kill by Terrell on the next point put the Red Wolves within three, but a kill by Stacey Reilly gave the visitors a 25-21 set three win.

Set four was close early with A-State gaining some breathing room at 17-13 on a kill by Peyton Uhlenhake. However, Louisiana pushed back within one at 19-18 after a 5-2 run to force an A-State timeout. The Ragin’ Cajuns were within one again at 23-22 after a block, but the Red Wolves received back-to-back kills from Jones and Uhlenhake to take the set 25-22 and the match 3-1.

Hali Wisnoskie led Louisiana with nine kills, while Sydney Davis picked up 28 digs. The Ragin’ Cajuns out blocked the Red Wolves 11-8.

Arkansas State returns to action Friday, Oct. 20 versus Troy. First serve from Trojan Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ESPN3.