Arkansas gas prices down 3 cents

Pain at the pump is easing just a bit, according to the latest findings from GasBuddy.com.

The website reports that prices in Natural State have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week averaging $2.18 per gallon Sunday.

Prices Sunday were 14.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has fallen to 1.6 cents to an average of $2.45 per gallon last week.

"While prices nationally remain an average of 20 cents higher than a year ago, we'll likely continue to see improvement at the pump into a sixth week as supply outpaces demand and gasoline inventories continue their slow recovery as we soon close out an active hurricane season," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

GasBuddy surveys 1,826 gas outlets in Arkansas daily.

