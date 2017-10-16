Coroner called to crash scene in Clay Co.

The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Clay County Monday morning, according to Sheriff Terry Miller.

The sheriff tells Region 8 News the crash happened at Highways 62 and 135, also known as the Corning "Y."

Miller said the crash involved a 4-wheeler and an 18-wheeler that hit head-on.

