Name released in fatal Clay Co. crash

A Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County Monday morning.

Sheriff Terry Miller said the crash happened at Highways 62 and 135, an area also known as the Corning "Y." The crash involved a 2005 Ford Focus and a 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, 24-year-old Anthony Hibbing of Campbell, MO was driving the Ford south on Highway 62 just after 6:30 a.m.

The Ford ran the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 135 and was struck by the semi that was headed north on 135, ASP stated.

Hibbing was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

ASP also stated road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

