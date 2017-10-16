Draft procedures for Arkansas concealed handguns released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Proposed licensing and training requirements for enhanced concealed carry handgun licenses in Arkansas include instruction on handling mass shootings and a marksmanship test.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas State Police has released the first draft of guidelines for carrying concealed handguns in bars, public colleges and other places where they were previously forbidden.



The proposal states that enhanced carry permit holders must receive instruction on handling "emergent situations," such as mass shootings, and must prove their marksmanship by passing a "live-fire proficiency" test. Applicants must also receive training on how to interact with police in mass shootings and avoid injuring bystanders.



State police Maj. Lindsey Williams says the training program will provide guidance to licensed firearms instructors, who will independently develop eight-hour courses for enhanced carry permit holders.



