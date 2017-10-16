Speed to be reduced in Ash Flat after safety study

The speed limit in Ash Flat is getting reduced following a requested safety study.

Ash Flat Mayor Larry Fowler released a letter Monday from the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

The letter stated the findings of a safety study conducted on Aug. 9. on U.S. 62 and Highway 412 in Ash Flat.

The area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour was deemed appropriate by the commission as well as other factors.

However, the commission stated that after meeting with Fowler and Sharp County Judge Gene Moore about recent crashes in the area, the speed limit will be reduced to 40 miles per hour in that area.

The letter did not specifically state when the speed reduction would occur.

