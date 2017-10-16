USDA accepting applications for conservation projects

Farmers and landowners in Arkansas have one month to apply for financial assistance to help implement conservation services.

The USDA announced Monday that Arkansans in 30 counties have until Nov. 17 to apply through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to implement conservation practices in two Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) projects.

Those projects include the following:

Little Red River Improvement Project – a portion of White County; and

Mid-South Graduated Water Stewardship Program – portions of Arkansas, Ashley, Chicot, Clay, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Greene, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Francis, White, and Woodruff counties

Conservation practices include irrigation water management, irrigation storage reservoirs, nutrient management, and wildlife habitat management.

Those interested in applying can do so at their local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service field service center.

To find a field office near you, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android