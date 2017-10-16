JPD: Suspect told officer "I should have hid the dope"

Police say a man arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession told an officer, “I should have hid the dope.”

Sunday night Officer Keith Baggett responded to a report of a hit and run crash at the intersection of Mount Carmel and Lawson Roads.

The victim told Baggett he was traveling west on Lawson when a black car failed to stop at the sign and crashed into the side of his truck. He said he pulled onto the shoulder and looked for the other vehicle, but it was no longer on the scene.

While investigating the crash, Baggett received a report from Dispatch saying someone had called to report a black car with extensive front end damage near the intersection of Layman and Woodcrest Drive.

Baggett left the crash scene and drove to Layman where he found 32-year-old Major Banks of North Little Rock walking down the street, talking on his cell phone, carrying a backpack.

The officer got out of his car and asked Banks if he lived in the area.

“I could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from his person,” Baggett said in his incident report.

Baggett detained Banks and placed him into handcuffs.

When Officer Michael Talley and another officer arrived at the scene to assist, Baggett returned to the crash site to complete the accident report.

“I noticed a strong smell of marijuana,” Talley stated in his initial incident report. “There was also a marijuana joint behind the ear of [Major Banks].”

When Talley searched the satchel, he reported finding a Ziploc bag containing loose marijuana and three other bags of marijuana.

“I also located a large amount of new plastic bags and a working digital scale,” Talley said. “I searched [Banks] and located $1,100 in $100 bills.”

Talley arrested Banks on suspicion of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and prohibited driving, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

On the way to the Craighead County Detention Center, Talley said Banks told him, “I should have hid the dope.”

Banks was left at the CCDC to await a probable cause hearing.

