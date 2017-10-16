Former Arkansas police chief pleads guilty in man's death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Former Gateway Police Chief Grant Hardin has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 59-year-old man.



Television station KHOG reports that 48-year-old Grant Hardin pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court Monday in the shooting death of James Appleton.



The shooting occurred on Feb. 23 near Garfield. An affidavit filed in the case says Appleton worked for the Gateway water department and was talking to his brother-in-law, Gateway Mayor Andrew Tillman, when he was shot in the head. Police found Appleton's body inside a car.



Hardin served as police chief for the town of Gateway for about four months in early 2016. A suspected motive for the shooting has not been released.



Jail records show Hardin has been held on the charge without bond.



___



Information from: KHOG-TV, http://www.4029tv.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)