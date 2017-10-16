Police hoping to hook 2 suspected of stealing fishing gear, prepaid cards

Police are looking for two men accused of walking into Walmart and leaving with more than $3,600 in stolen prepaid debit cards and fishing gear.

An employee told Poplar Bluff police two black males entered the store Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, and selected several items including a phone case, live bait, a backpack, and seven Visa pre-paid debit cards.

The men took the merchandise to the sporting goods register and asked the cashier to put $500 on each card, according to a news release from police.

After the clerk scanned the items, one of the men asked her for a box of ammunition.

“Once the cashier turned around, Suspect #2 reached over and pushed the “Cash” button on the register,” police said. “The employee said this would have told the register the items were paid for in full.”

After pressing the Cash button, Suspect #1 then put a credit/debit card into the machine and “acted as if he had purchased the items with his card.”

According to the release, the cashier believed the merchandise had been paid for because the register printed a receipt showing they were paid in full.

The two men left the store with the cards and other items, totaling $3,621.49.

Police ask if anyone can identify these two men to contact Detective Daniel Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or call 573-686-8632.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android