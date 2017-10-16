Deadline to pay personal property, real estate taxes is Monday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deadline to pay personal property, real estate taxes is Monday

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The deadline is here if you're needing to pay personal property or real estate taxes.

Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands John Thurston says the deadline is usually Oct. 15, but since that day was a Sunday, the deadline was extended to Oct. 16.

The property taxes help fund entities such as public schools, libraries, and emergency services.

If the taxes are not paid, there will be additional costs. Also, if taxes are not paid within the following year, real estate taxes may be certified to the Commissioner of State Lands Office for collection.

County tax collector's offices should be contacted to see how long they are accepting payments and what payment options are available.

In several counties, the taxes can be paid online.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

