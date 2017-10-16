JPD: Forgery suspect tried to use "Motion Picture Use Only" mone - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Forgery suspect tried to use "Motion Picture Use Only" money at Malco

Justin Byers (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Justin Byers (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Just because a $20 bill says it's for “Motion Picture Use Only,” does not mean it can be used to see a movie. But Jonesboro police say that’s what Justin Byers tried to do.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge the 32-year-old Paragould man with first-degree forgery, a Class B felony.

According to court documents, Jonesboro police arrested Byers Friday at the Malco Cinema, 2407 E. Parker, when he tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

The arresting officer, the affidavit stated, searched Byers and found seven counterfeit $20 bills and three counterfeit $100 bills.

During an interview Monday, Byers is alleged to have told Detective Josh Wiiest he bought the fake money online and attempted to use it at Malco “because he didn’t have any real money.”

Wiiest examined the bills and noted in the court documents that they had “Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.

After reviewing the detective’s statement, Judge Fowler set Byers’ bond at $1,500 and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

