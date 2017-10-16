Sears Auto Center in Jonesboro now closed - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sears Auto Center in Jonesboro now closed

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Less than a year after Sears permanently shut the doors to its Caraway Road store, the company confirmed Monday that its auto center is now closed.

A spokesperson for Sears told Region 8 News they “made the difficult decision” to close the Sears Auto Center. It officially closed Saturday, Oct. 14.

Howard Riefs, director of corporate communications at Sears, said they closed the auto center because the lease ended.

The Sears store closed to the public earlier this spring.

At that time, the company said the auto center would remain open.

