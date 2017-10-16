OEM urges businesses to make earthquake plan

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management says businesses in downtown Paragould need to prepare for earthquakes.

If an earthquake hit the downtown area, OEM Coordinator Eric Wright said it would devastate area businesses.

"Every family and business should have an emergency plan," Wright said. "While this most recent earthquake was relatively small, if it were slightly more powerful, we would be contending with damage to our historic, un-reinforced masonry structures. People need to be fully aware of the power and danger of the hazards our region faces."

Several business owners we spoke with said they have no plan should an earthquake hit.

Employees at Heirloom Shear Glitz in downtown have no idea where to even begin making an earthquake preparedness plan.

"That's never even crossed my mind," said Taylor Williams.

Kacie Schechter echoed her response.

"The only things that I could think of is if there's anything breakable on an elevated surface just make sure that it's stable," said Schechter. "That's the only thing that I could think of. We've never thought about anything like that."

Gina Jarrett, executive director of Main Street Paragould Inc., has discussed holding a workshop with the OEM that would include training for emergencies including earthquakes, tornadoes, and even active shooter situations.

She said she hopes the two groups can come together for the training soon.

