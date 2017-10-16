Mayor warns motorists: Stop at the lights

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones urges drivers to pay attention to stop lights at a railroad crossing in town.

Drivers are disregarding a pair of traffic lights at the intersection of County Road 928 and County Road 702 just off of Highway 49.

He said drivers have been passing through the first light before the tracks to hit the next light and turn onto the highway, which is illegal.

Those who have been stopped by police, according to the mayor, have complained about getting tickets.

"I think there's some confusion that when you come up to a double light as to what the procedure is," said Jones. "If you can turn right, but the fact is you've got to run a red light to get to where you can turn right."

Jones says drivers need to pay attention to the stop lights at the railroad crossing before someone gets hurt.

"We've had several vehicle/train accidents at this particular site," he said. "This lighting was designed for safety."

The mayor stressed those who disregard the lights should expect a ticket.

