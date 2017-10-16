Man accused of trying to bite police officer, arrested

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Brookland man with terroristic threatening after investigators say he tried to bite a police officer.

Brookland police and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Burgess early Saturday morning after they said they found him walking up and down his street “acting crazy.”

According to court documents, Burgess tried to punch an off-duty deputy and said: “I’ll make you bleed, boy.”

When a Brookland police officer arrived on the scene, Burgess reportedly ran into a backyard and tried to hide under some bushes.

“[Burgess] was yelling out incoherent slurs and did not comply cooperatively,” the affidavit stated. Several more officers arrived and managed to handcuff him.

The affidavit stated officers could smell a “strong odor of intoxicants” coming from Burgess.

“Once in handcuffs, (Burgess) still attempted to raise up off the ground repeatedly and continued yelling,” the documents said.

When officers tried to lift him, he reportedly went limp.

“Officers had to lift Burgess up off the ground and carry him to the patrol unit,” the affidavit said. “While carrying the subject to the patrol unit, Burgess was combative” and attempted to “head-butt the officers.”

At one point, according to a deputy’s incident report, Burgess tried to bite a Brookland police officer. He is also alleged to have threatened a deputy by saying he would “kill him and rip off his head.”

Once inside the patrol unit, investigators said Burgess kicked at the windows and caused damage to the vehicle.

After arriving at the Craighead County Detention Center, the affidavit said Burgess continued to be “combative and fought the detention officers.”

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Burgess with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; third-degree assault and public intoxication, both Class C misdemeanors.

The judge ordered Burgess be held on a $7,500 bond while awaiting a Nov. 22 appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android