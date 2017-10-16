Police accuse man of breaking into woman's home, attacking her

A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police say he broke into a woman’s home and hit her several times.

Investigators said on Friday, 24-year-old Claude L. Armstrong forced open a window at the victim’s home.

Once inside, according to court documents, he and the woman began arguing. The victim told Armstrong to leave numerous times and called 911.

While the victim was on the phone with dispatch, investigators said Armstrong grabbed the phone and threw it.

Armstrong then choked and hit the woman several times in the face, causing injuries, the affidavit stated.

During an interview with police, Armstrong is alleged to have admitted to entering the home then arguing and hitting the victim in the face.

“[Armstrong] advised he did not remember everything he did because he was so angry,” the court documents said. “[He] stated he did fight with the police officer to get away and ran from him.”

After reviewing the detective’s affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Armstrong with residential burglary, aggravated assault, domestic battering, resisting arrest, refusal to submit to arrest, and interference with emergency communications.

Fowler told Armstrong, who is free on a $20,000 temporary bond, to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

