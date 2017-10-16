Police accuse man of breaking into woman's home, attacking her - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police accuse man of breaking into woman's home, attacking her

Claude Armstrong (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Claude Armstrong (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police say he broke into a woman’s home and hit her several times.

Investigators said on Friday, 24-year-old Claude L. Armstrong forced open a window at the victim’s home.

Once inside, according to court documents, he and the woman began arguing. The victim told Armstrong to leave numerous times and called 911.

While the victim was on the phone with dispatch, investigators said Armstrong grabbed the phone and threw it.

Armstrong then choked and hit the woman several times in the face, causing injuries, the affidavit stated.

During an interview with police, Armstrong is alleged to have admitted to entering the home then arguing and hitting the victim in the face.

“[Armstrong] advised he did not remember everything he did because he was so angry,” the court documents said. “[He] stated he did fight with the police officer to get away and ran from him.”

After reviewing the detective’s affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Armstrong with residential burglary, aggravated assault, domestic battering, resisting arrest, refusal to submit to arrest, and interference with emergency communications.

Fowler told Armstrong, who is free on a $20,000 temporary bond, to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • OEM urges businesses to make earthquake plan

    OEM urges businesses to make earthquake plan

    Monday, October 16 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-10-16 20:31:42 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-10-16 22:10:11 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Greene County Office of Emergency Management says businesses in downtown Paragould need to prepare for earthquakes.

    The Greene County Office of Emergency Management says businesses in downtown Paragould need to prepare for earthquakes.

  • Music icon's daughter opens California's Johnny Cash Trail

    Music icon's daughter opens California's Johnny Cash Trail

    Monday, October 16 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-10-16 20:57:35 GMT
    Johnny Cash (l) during a meeting with Richard Nixon at the White House (Source: Public domain)Johnny Cash (l) during a meeting with Richard Nixon at the White House (Source: Public domain)

    The California city of Folsom has completed the second section of its "Johnny Cash Trail" that pays tribute to the country music icon and his 1968 album "At Folsom Prison."

    The California city of Folsom has completed the second section of its "Johnny Cash Trail" that pays tribute to the country music icon and his 1968 album "At Folsom Prison."

  • Police accuse man of breaking into woman's home, attacking her

    Police accuse man of breaking into woman's home, attacking her

    Monday, October 16 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-10-16 21:17:27 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-10-16 21:49:39 GMT
    Claude Armstrong (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Claude Armstrong (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police say he broke into a woman’s home and hit her several times.

    A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police say he broke into a woman’s home and hit her several times.

    •   
Powered by Frankly