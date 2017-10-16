Arkansas HS Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.



OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (4) 7-0 76 1

2. North Little Rock (1) 7-0 68 2

3. Bentonville West (1) 7-0 59 5

4. Greenwood 7-0 58 3

5. Pulaski Academy (2) 7-0 54 4

6. West Memphis 7-0 30 7

7. Bentonville 5-2 26 T8

8. Conway 5-2 20 T8

9. Pine Bluff 6-1 19 T8

10. El Dorado 6-1 15 T8

Others receiving votes: Spr. Har-Ber 14, LR McClellan 1.



Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greenwood (8) 7-0 40 1

2. West Memphis 7-0 28 2

3. Pine Bluff 6-1 22 3

4. El Dorado 6-1 20 T4

5. Benton 5-2 9 T4

Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 1.



Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Pulaski Academy (8) 7-0 40 1

2. LR Christian 6-1 24 3

3. Nettleton 7-0 23 T4

4. LR McClellan 6-1 18 NR

5. Wynne 6-1 8 2

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier 3, Batesville 2, Watson Chapel 1, Harrison 1.



Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Pulaski Robinson (5) 7-0 35 1

2. Pea Ridge (3) 7-0 34 3

3. Warren 6-1 18 4

4. Prairie Grove 6-1 13 2

5. Arkadelphia 6-1 10 T5

(tie) Southside Batesville 7-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: None.



Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Junction City (6) 7-0 38 2

2. Charleston (2) 7-0 30 3

3. Mayflower 7-0 21 4

4. Clinton 7-0 12 5

5. Glen Rose 6-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 7, Rivercrest 3.



Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Mount Ida (7) 7-0 39 1

2. Rison (1) 7-0 33 2

3. Earle 6-1 22 4

4. Danville 7-1 13 5

5. Conway Christian 6-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, McCrory 1.

