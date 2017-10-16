Arkansas HS Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (4) 7-0 76 1
2. North Little Rock (1) 7-0 68 2
3. Bentonville West (1) 7-0 59 5
4. Greenwood 7-0 58 3
5. Pulaski Academy (2) 7-0 54 4
6. West Memphis 7-0 30 7
7. Bentonville 5-2 26 T8
8. Conway 5-2 20 T8
9. Pine Bluff 6-1 19 T8
10. El Dorado 6-1 15 T8
Others receiving votes: Spr. Har-Ber 14, LR McClellan 1.
Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (8) 7-0 40 1
2. West Memphis 7-0 28 2
3. Pine Bluff 6-1 22 3
4. El Dorado 6-1 20 T4
5. Benton 5-2 9 T4
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 1.
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (8) 7-0 40 1
2. LR Christian 6-1 24 3
3. Nettleton 7-0 23 T4
4. LR McClellan 6-1 18 NR
5. Wynne 6-1 8 2
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier 3, Batesville 2, Watson Chapel 1, Harrison 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Robinson (5) 7-0 35 1
2. Pea Ridge (3) 7-0 34 3
3. Warren 6-1 18 4
4. Prairie Grove 6-1 13 2
5. Arkadelphia 6-1 10 T5
(tie) Southside Batesville 7-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Junction City (6) 7-0 38 2
2. Charleston (2) 7-0 30 3
3. Mayflower 7-0 21 4
4. Clinton 7-0 12 5
5. Glen Rose 6-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 7, Rivercrest 3.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Mount Ida (7) 7-0 39 1
2. Rison (1) 7-0 33 2
3. Earle 6-1 22 4
4. Danville 7-1 13 5
5. Conway Christian 6-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, McCrory 1.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.