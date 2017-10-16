Arkansas HS Football Poll - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas HS Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
    
OVERALL
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Bryant (4)    7-0    76    1
    2. North Little Rock (1)    7-0    68    2
    3. Bentonville West (1)    7-0    59    5
    4. Greenwood    7-0    58    3
    5. Pulaski Academy (2)    7-0    54    4
    6. West Memphis    7-0    30    7
    7. Bentonville    5-2    26    T8
    8. Conway    5-2    20    T8
    9. Pine Bluff    6-1    19    T8
    10. El Dorado    6-1    15    T8    
Others receiving votes: Spr. Har-Ber 14, LR McClellan 1.
    
Class 6A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Greenwood (8)    7-0    40    1
    2. West Memphis    7-0    28    2
    3. Pine Bluff    6-1    22    3
    4. El Dorado    6-1    20    T4
    5. Benton    5-2    9    T4    
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 1.
    
Class 5A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Pulaski Academy (8)    7-0    40    1
    2. LR Christian    6-1    24    3
    3. Nettleton    7-0    23    T4
    4. LR McClellan    6-1    18    NR
    5. Wynne    6-1    8    2    
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier 3, Batesville 2, Watson Chapel 1, Harrison 1.
    
Class 4A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Pulaski Robinson (5)    7-0    35    1
    2. Pea Ridge (3)    7-0    34    3
    3. Warren    6-1    18    4
    4. Prairie Grove    6-1    13    2
    5. Arkadelphia    6-1    10    T5
    (tie) Southside Batesville    7-0    10    NR    
Others receiving votes: None.
    
Class 3A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Junction City (6)    7-0    38    2
    2. Charleston (2)    7-0    30    3
    3. Mayflower    7-0    21    4
    4. Clinton    7-0    12    5
    5. Glen Rose    6-1    9    NR    
Others receiving votes: Prescott 7, Rivercrest 3.
    
Class 2A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Mount Ida (7)    7-0    39    1
    2. Rison (1)    7-0    33    2
    3. Earle    6-1    22    4
    4. Danville    7-1    13    5
    5. Conway Christian    6-1    9    NR    
Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, McCrory 1.
 

Powered by Frankly