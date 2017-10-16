Hutchinson says he has $1.558 million for re-election try

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson's re-election team says the incumbent has more than $1.5 million available ahead of Arkansas' primary and general elections next year.

As the governor prepared to file a quarterly report about his fundraising, his campaign team says it spent $100,000 in the most recent quarter. It raised nearly $474,000 in cash plus had $15,000 from non-cash contributions from July to the end of September. Hutchinson's chief political strategist, Jon Gilmore, says that for this election cycle Hutchinson has raised nearly $1.8 million.

No Democrats have announced that they will challenge the Republican incumbent next year. A gun-rights advocate, Jan Morgan of Hot Springs, said last week that she is exploring whether to enter next May's GOP primary.

