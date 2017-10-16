A Better Region 8: Jonesboro projects' progress

It's been a while since we updated our viewers on two convention center projects and a mixed-use development at Hilltop.

This week, we emailed the main players in each project as well as the chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission for their comments on progress.

The responses we received on the O’Reilly project hint that there is still life in the project despite no noticeable change and many intentions to build. This is the very first picture I took of the O’Reilly Convention Center project slated to be built on the old track on the campus of A-State. And this picture was taken this week.

In his email response to our inquiry, O’Reilly Hospitality Management CEO Tim O’Reilly said: "We continue to work very hard to bring our Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Hotel & Houlihan's Restaurant project to fruition, and we are confident we will start construction in the near future."

Mr. O’Reilly is also looking for a deal with the Jonesboro A&P Commission.

Back in June, Mr. O’Reilly said: "We will hopefully be starting construction in 60-90 days but we need to solidify our agreement with the A&P commission. I'm not at liberty to discuss our potential request to A&P until we make the request to them formally."

Jonesboro A&P Chairman Jerry Morgan also responded saying: “We have extended an invitation previously to Mr. O'Reilly to make a formal presentation to the A&P Commission. We will be glad to accommodate his request for a meeting at any time.”

This is the first picture we took of the Keller Convention Center project on the south side of town. And this one was taken this week. Amid controversy involving contractors’ payment, there appears to be no progress at all and the only thing going up is weeds on the lot.

We emailed Chris Keller whose family would own the project and he didn’t email us back. Jonesboro A&P Commission Chairman Jerry Morgan said: “I sent an email to Chris Keller on 8-17-17 asking for an update on his project and I never received a reply.”

The project that is making progress is the Greensboro Village project near Hilltop. Gary Harpole with Halsey, Thrasher Harpole said in an emailed statement:

“This week we will finish the curb & gutter and road base up to the first intersection (Carnaby) and turn west on Carnaby until we reach the roundabout in front of the 15-acre site for The Landing at Greensborough Village (multifamily site plan that was approved week before last by the MAPC). We are about 7-10 days away from starting our asphalt and sidewalks on this section which will take 3-4 days to complete.”

Harpole also added:

“With the completion of all roads and utilities throughout the Village slated for completion in the coming 2-3 months, we plan a steady increase in activity from this point forward.”

Thank you to those who emailed us back. For those who haven’t gotten back to us yet, please know that when you do, we will update our viewers and as always, we will be fair.

Communicating, keeping the public informed, being accountable, and seeing things through to completion, makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

