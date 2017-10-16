Police find 3 pounds of meth inside "suspicious package"

A suspicious package found alongside a Jonesboro road did not contain a bomb. Instead, police said it held three pounds of meth.

An anonymous caller reported the suspicious box Monday afternoon near the Exxon at the intersection of Commerce Drive and the Highway 18 Spur, according to a police report.

When Officer Stephen Eaton arrived, he found an open U.S. Postal shipping box on the ground.

“I discovered what appeared to be a large amount of methamphetamine,” Eaton stated in his initial incident report.

The officer collected the box and called the Drug Task Force.

He then took the box to the police station and weighed the meth. According to his report, it weighed three pounds.

Eaton turned the box over to a DTF agent.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android