Disabled American Veterans mobile unit helps Region 8 veterans

In an effort to help out Region 8 veterans, the Disabled American Veterans mobile unit was set up in Kennett, MO on Monday.

The organization provides assistance for benefits to veterans.

Organizers say many veterans don't know there are benefits available. They also don't know how to access a representative.

"Some World War II veterans are filing for claims they weren't even aware of," DAV Representative Joseph Braun said. "So that's what's good about the mobile service office."

The DAV Mobile Service Unit will be in Dexter, MO on Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

