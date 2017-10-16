Disabled American Veterans mobile unit helps Region 8 veterans - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Disabled American Veterans mobile unit helps Region 8 veterans

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

In an effort to help out Region 8 veterans, the Disabled American Veterans mobile unit was set up in Kennett, MO on Monday.

The organization provides assistance for benefits to veterans.

Organizers say many veterans don't know there are benefits available. They also don't know how to access a representative.

"Some World War II veterans are filing for claims they weren't even aware of," DAV Representative Joseph Braun said. "So that's what's good about the mobile service office."

The DAV Mobile Service Unit will be in Dexter, MO on Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Officials with the Kennett Humane Department said they've seen an increase in the number of pit bulls roaming the streets.

    In an effort to help out Region 8 veterans, the Disabled American Veterans mobile unit was set up in Kennett, MO on Monday.

    The Greene County Office of Emergency Management says businesses in downtown Paragould need to prepare for earthquakes.

