Humane Department considers ordinance to get strays off the streets

Officials with the Kennett Humane Department said they've seen an increase in the number of pit bulls roaming the streets.

Though they don't have a problem with the dogs biting, they eventually wind up in the pound. Right now, there are seven stray pit bulls in the Kennett Humane Department that were picked up off the street.

Tena Petix with the Kennett Humane Department said the town lifted a ban on pit bulls in city limits about 2 years ago.

“We did get the ban lifted because that was not the answer to this situation,” Petix said. “All that was doing was we were spinning our wheels, basically. We were writing citations, it just wasn’t the answer.”

Petix told Region 8 News she plans to pitch an idea to the city council to keep so many pit bulls from becoming strays.

“I’m hoping for maybe an ordinance that would require altering if you're not a licensed breeder and possibly micro-chipping so we can know who they are when we pick them up,” she said. “That would cut down on a lot of it.”

Petix said that many pit bulls die in shelters, but not in Kennett.

"We have been incredibly blessed to place ours in no-kill rescues, but that does not happen everywhere,” she said.

She says about 75% of municipal shelters euthanize pit bulls upon their arrival without an adoption chance.

