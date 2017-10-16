Conway students plant garden beds in classroom

Conway students learn about health and nutrition through a hands-on approach, with garden beds in the classroom.

According to KARK, students at Bob Courtway Middle School in Conway are getting hands-on experience as part of their lessons.

The eager workers take bags of soil, then lay down wood and connect the pieces.

Everyone lends a helping hand and when it's all put together, you get a garden bed full of plants.

This is one of eleven projects the Women's Council funded this year through child wellness grants. The projects aim to and attract more kids to add a healthier side on their plate.

The Conway Regional Women's Council funds grants to schools in Faulkner County and surrounding areas the hospital serves each year.

