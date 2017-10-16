Officers receive specialized training in mental health

Despite recent setbacks in establishing a mental health unit in Craighead County, law enforcement officers from across Region 8 received specialized training on Monday.

Around 30 different officers gathered at Midsouth Health Services today to begin their 5-day training exercises on mental health illnesses.

Over the next few days, they will learn everything from signs and symptoms, history of mental illnesses, PTSD suicide interventions,

developmental disabilities, and more.

Kim Arnold, executive director of the National Alliance of Mental Illnesses for Arkansas said this will help officers whether to they have a Crisis Stabilization Unit or not.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said, "Law enforcement that receives this training. this will keep them safer, it will keep the encounters with the individuals safer. It is a win-win and when you have a win-win it is hard to go wrong."

Later this week, officers will practice verbal de-escalation skills during a series of role-playing exercises

