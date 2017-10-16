HS Volleyball Scores from October 16

Valley View defeated Forrest City 25-3, 25-5, 25-11
Pocahontas defeated Trumann 25-21, 25-18, 25-10.
Hoxie defeated Ridgefield Christian 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
Westside defeated Cave City 25-8, 25-14, 25-14
Harrisburg defeated Highland 25-17, 25-22, 25-21
