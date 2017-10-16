Multiple counties scramble for crisis stabilization units

Multiple counties across the state scramble to meet the deadline to submit plans for Crisis Stabilization Units.

Craighead County hit a roadblock with their plans to use a property for their planned facility.

But the three other counties awarded grant money for similar units are having similar problems, as the deadline is just two days away.

Sheriff Marty Boyd said they are still looking at rough cost estimates for building a new facility on their property.

He said he and other counties are still scrambling to have the doors of a new Crisis Stabilization Unit open by the State's deadline of Nov. 15.

A date he said he knew would be difficult to meet.

"I came in with all expectations that this could be a three six-month project in some situations," said Boyd. "It feels good knowing we are not the only ones in the state but at the same time we want to work as hard as we can to provide the services as quickly as we can."

He also said all options are open, including looking for existing facilities.

Sheriff Boyd said by then, he hopes to have cost estimates or other possible locations finalized.

Department of Human Services and the Governor’s Office are scheduled for a site visit Oct. 24.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android