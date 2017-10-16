Residents are not hooked on dead fish smell in Lake Poinsett

The drainage of Lake Poinsett is leaving behind a stinky lake bed as thousands of fish can be seen floating or dead on the shore.

Some residents who live near the lake said they are not too concerned.

“It won’t last long,” said Robert Smith. “It is just like opening a can of sardines.”

Greg Clifton is another resident who lives near the lake.

“It won’t bother me because of where I am located, but people near the levee, it will bother them big time,” said Clifton. “I was up there earlier and it was strong, but it is supposed to be warmer this week so it will be really strong!”

One family who lives right behind the levee said they have already smelled the strong scent.

“We loved to come out to fish but right now we do not love the way it smells,” said Delbert Davis. “It smells like sewage.”

“It is a gross smell,” said his wife, Christine Davis. “It just depends on the way the wind is blowing but it can be really bad.”

One resident even compared it to the Hollywood film "Joe Dirt".

“I would think about it like you know a septic tank off of Joe Dirt,” said Nathaniel Farmer. “That is what I think about. That scene off of Joe Dirt when they busted that Septic tank is what this smell makes me imagine.”

With thousands of dead fish in their backyards, residents say they can only prepare so much.

“Hope you are upwind,” said Delbert. “And hold your nose,” added Christine.

