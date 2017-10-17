AR man dead after striking barrier, woman injured

A man was killed and a woman was injured following a crash in St. Francis County.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 40 west at mile marker 234.

Phillip Yarbro, 66, of Forrest City was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram west when he lost control, struck a barrier wall, and overturned, ASP stated.

Yarbro was killed in the crash. His passenger, Gay Yarbro, 69, of Forrest City, was injured and taken to a Memphis, TN hospital.

ASP stated the weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

