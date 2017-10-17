Evening Shade under boil order after water system work

A Sharp County city is still under a boil order following maintenance work on their water system.

The Evening Shade Water Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday the city continues to be under a boil order until further notice.

An earlier post stated crews worked on the main water line on Oct. 13. The boil water notice shortly followed.

An "all clear" will be given on the department's Facebook page.

