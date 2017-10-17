Pulaski, Jefferson counties top applications for medical pot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Data from Arkansas' Department of Finance and Administration show that most applications for medical marijuana distribution sites came in for Pulaski County, the state's most populous county, while the largest number of cultivation applications list Jefferson County.

The state's Medical Marijuana Commission was meeting Monday as it whittles down applications from those wanting to take part in a program established to aid people with certain medical conditions. It received 95 applications for cultivation sites and will select no more than five. There are 227 applications for dispensaries. Each of eight regions in the state will have up to four dispensaries.

There are 26 applications for dispensary sites in Pulaski County, plus 22 in Garland County and 17 in Washington County.

Jefferson County has 13 applications for growing sites.

