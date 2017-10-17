Trumann man sentenced in robbery case

A Trumann man will spend the next 5 years in jail after he pled guilty to robbery.

According to court documents, Preston Todd Williams, 19, negotiated a plea to the felony charge Aug. 8.

Williams, along with 2 other suspects, was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Bay gas station in January.

Craighead County Circuit Court Judge Brent Davis sentenced Williams to 5 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, with 5 additional years of probation.

Another suspect in the case, 18-year-old Ethan Chase Cahoon also of Trumann has pled guilty to robbery and will be sentenced sometime between Oct. 17 and Oct. 26, according to court documents.

A third suspect, Dwalin Lamonte Woods, 19, also of Trumann is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

