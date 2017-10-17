Parents plead not guilty in 1-year-old daughter's death

MALVERN, Ark. (AP) - The parents of a 1-year-old Arkansas girl have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the drug-overdose death of the girl.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 31-year-old Amber Gordon, who's also known as Amber Butler, and 32-year-old Daniel Gordon entered the pleas in separate appearances Monday in Hot Spring County Circuit Court in Malvern.



The two were arrested in September after an autopsy found Brinly Gordon died July 2 as a result of an overdose of Buprenorphine, a drug used to treat heroin addiction.



Police and court documents do not indicate how the child is believed to have ingested the drug, but say it apparently belonged to the mother and was kept by the father. Court documents show the couple had divorced in May.



