Tickets still available for Cash Cotton Field Concert

A limited number of tickets remain for this Saturday’s Cash Cotton Field Concert in Dyess.

The concert, which will be held in the former cotton field adjacent to the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, will feature Grammy Award-winning artists Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson, along with Joanne and Tommy Cash, and Buddy Jewell.

While reserved seating is sold out, $25 general admission lawn seats remain on sale. General admission ticket holders, according to a news release from Arkansas State University, can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Jewell will open the concert at 12:15 p.m., followed by Joanne and Tommy Cash at 1:30, Kristofferson and Cash will perform at 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.AState.edu/tickets, at the Central Box Office at the A-State Convocation Center, or by calling 870-972-2781 or 800-745-3000. Tickets will also be on sale in Dyess the day of the show on a cash-only basis for $28 each.

Parking for Saturday’s events will cost $10 at the Dyess Community Center, S.H. 297 (Johnny Cash Highway) between Elm and Fourth Streets.

The concert is part of the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival which opens Thursday.

For complete details about the festival, click here.

