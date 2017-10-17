Man killed in weekend shooting, murder investigation underway

One of two shootings reported over the weekend in Blytheville has turned deadly leading to a murder investigation.

According to information released Tuesday by the Blytheville Police Department, 37-year-old Sanio Robinson was shot and later died at a hospital.

Police began investigating the shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers reportedly heard gunshots at the Highway 18 overpass and later found Robinson with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said he was with a group of people in the 200-block of South First St. when he was shot.

Police are following up on leads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).

