Traffic accidents down slightly in Jonesboro

The city of Jonesboro saw a slight decrease in traffic accidents in September.

The Jonesboro Police Department released its monthly traffic report on Tuesday. It compared data from September 2017 to September 2016.

According to the report, the city had a 2% decrease from year-to-year with 37 fewer accidents being reported.

DWI/DUI reports also decreased from last year to this year. There were 54 fewer incidents last month, a 25% decrease.

275 traffic accidents were reported in the city during September. The majority of those were reported from noon to 6 p.m.

The report also detailed the contributing factors leading to a crash. The top 3 issues were: following too close, failure to yield, and careless/prohibited driving.

Here is the complete report from JPD:

