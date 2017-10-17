Thief steals veteran's Army keepsake

An Army veteran from Central Arkansas is heartbroken after someone stole an army keepsake from his truck.

According to Region 8 News content partner, KARK-TV, Joshua Luna of Beebe intended to give that keepsake to his daughter for her sixth birthday.

It was a patch from his time serving in the Army.

"That patch means more to me than anything, and I was proud to wear it. I still keep in contact with the families of the buddies I lost over there," Luna told KARK-TV.

