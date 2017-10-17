Crimestoppers: Warrant Watch and funny money

William Stacy is wanted on five failure to appear warrants. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Recognize this guy? Jonesboro police say he tried to use fake bucks to buy a chicken dinner.

On the afternoon of Oct. 7, the suspect walked into Church’s Chicken, 1902 E. Johnson, and placed his order.

Police say the man then attempted to pay for his dinner with a fake $50 bill that said: “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

The owner told the man his money was no good and seized it.

According to the incident report, the suspect then walked out of the store, heading north.

The owner said the man, who is 20-30 years of age, is a regular customer. He believes the suspect lives nearby, according to the report, because he always walks to the restaurant.

He said the man is approximately 5’5” to 5’8” with a full beard and dreads in a ponytail on top of his head.

If anyone can identify the man, JPD asks that they call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.

Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.

In this week’s Warrant Watch, JPD is also asking for the public’s help in finding 33-year-old Dejuan Rupert and 24-year-old William Stacy.

Rupert has four failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro. Stacy has five.

If you know where any of these men might be, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text a tip to Crimestoppers by using your iPhone or Android phone and type in 274637 or type in the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then, in the message, type 935stop followed by your tip. Hit send and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. That is yours to keep for any future reward.

