Man accused of causing wreck that injured woman and her son

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault for a crash that sent a woman and her son to the hospital.

The alleged assault occurred on Thursday, Sept. 21, when the victim went to the 1300-block of North Floyd street to pick up her son.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s son had been in an altercation with 58-year-old Mark Steven Cox.

When the victims were leaving the area, police say Cox pulled up beside them and struck their vehicle on the driver’s side.

The impact forced the woman’s vehicle off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a tree.

Two people who witnessed the incident were also forced off the road by Cox, the court documents stated.

The victims were taken to the hospital and treated for the injuries, including a broken collar bone.

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Cox with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury. Both are Class D felonies punishable by up to 6 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Cox was released from the Craighead County Detention Center shortly after appearing before the judge on a $5,000 cash/surety bond. He’s due in circuit court on Nov. 22.

