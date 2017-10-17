High-speed chase started with tossed cigarette

A high-speed chase began after an Arkansas state trooper said he saw a man toss a cigarette out of a pickup.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Trooper Asa Ladd reported seeing a black Chevy pickup traveling east on Nettleton with an illegible license plate.

As he was following the truck, Ladd said he saw someone throw a cigarette out of the passenger side window.

The truck then made a wide right turn onto Haven Street, crossing into oncoming traffic.

Ladd turned on his lights and sirens to stop the truck, instead he said the vehicle accelerated.

“The driver ran the stop sign at Haven Street and Thomas Avenue, turning left onto Mallory Court,” Ladd stated.

The driver then ran the stop sign at Mallory and Madison, before turning left onto West College. He then turned right onto Main Street, running the red light.

“The suspect vehicle reached speeds of approximately 50 MPH as it ran the red light at Main St./Highland continuing south on Southwest Dr.,” the trooper said. “The driver continued south reaching speeds of approximately 95 MPH.”

Just past the Culberhouse intersection, Ladd said the suspect switched lanes, nearly striking a white pickup truck.

At the intersection of Parker Road, the officer said the driver ran the red light. He estimated the speed at 80 miles per hour.

“The driver continued south, reaching speeds of 90 MPH, switching from the center turn lane and inside southbound lane,” Ladd’s report stated.

He said the suspect ran the red light at Southwest and Kellers Chapel, then accelerated to 100 MPH.

The truck continued down Highway 49 before turning right onto Adam Drive, then left onto Merrell Drive. When he reached the dead end, Ladd said the suspect drove through a privacy fence before coming to a stop.

The driver jumped out and ran east, jumping over the fence. The passenger started running south, jumping over the fence.

“Since the driver was running towards the additional units that were responding to the scene, I jumped the fence in pursuit of the passenger,” Ladd said. “I fell from the fence, landing on my back and side.”

The trooper continued to chase the suspect. When he reached him, Ladd grabbed his left shoulder with his left hand. His service weapon was in his right hand.

“The suspect turned and grabbed the front of my duty belt next to my taser,” Ladd said. “I struck the suspect on the top of the left side of the head with the bottom of the magazine of my service weapon to force him to release me.”

When the suspect released Ladd, the trooper “assisted him to the ground.”

The officer searched the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Austin Patrick Foraker of Kennett, and reported finding 25.5 grams of marijuana and a black bandana.

A search of the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Gideon, MO, reportedly turned up a glass pipe with white residue, a digital scale, and a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

Ladd also reported finding a loaded Derringer .22 pistol under the center of the bench seat. He also found two machetes in the truck, one on either side of the vehicle.

The trooper arrested Foraker and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Foraker with the following:

Simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm

Theft by receiving greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000

Fleeing in a vehicle

Possession of a Schedule II (methamphetamine) less than 2 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia-methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces

Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor

Carrying a weapon

Resisting arrest

Fleeing on foot

The judge set his bond at $50,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

